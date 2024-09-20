Zurn Elkay Launches New Quartz Classic Workstation Sinks

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions recently launched new Quartz Classic Workstation sinks to expand kitchen counter space and functionality.

Available in four installation styles, 15 colors, and hundreds of choices, Elkay has the largest offering of quartz sinks on the market. Quartz Classic sinks are crafted from natural quartz and acrylic resins, providing the organic look and feel of authentic stone. Each is available in a wide range of configurations and colors, allowing every sink to match the space it’s in.

The new line of workstation sinks expands kitchen counter space while offering new, functional accessories. They include an acacia wood cutting board, colander, drying rack, roll-up drying rack, bottom grid, and color-matching drain. All accessories are designed to fit in the sink—available in single or double bowls depending on the space’s need—and slide along the ledge for easy access.

Strength and durability make quartz a popular choice in sinks. Due to a proprietary manufacturing process that combines natural quartz with high-performance acrylic resin, Quartz Classic maintains its aesthetics while its nonporous surface stands up to daily wear and tear. Rounded, microfine quartz particles allow for a smooth, nonporous surface that’s easy to clean.