Zurn Elkay Launches New Wilkins Pressure Reducing Valves

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions launched the new Zurn Wilkins 600XL3 and 625XL3 Pressure Reducing Valves. These valves use venturi technology to keep ideal water pressure at higher flow rates to provide consistent pressure.

The 600XL3 and 625XL3 reduce pressure loss over the entire flow range, making specification and sizing easier, as well as improving the user experience. Cost-effective repair kits and cartridge design help to significantly reduce lifecycle costs.

For a drop-in install, the short lay length fits within tight spaces and the double union option offers jobsite flexibility. The lay length of the 600XL3 is the same as the 600XL, and the lay length of the 625XL3 is the same as the 625XL and similar competitor valves. Stainless steel internals extend the product lifespan by resisting corrosion, and the all-bronze body and bell provide enduring strength. The enhanced sealing of the strainer access port reduces the potential for leaks while ensuring the valves are suitable for systems that require frequent cleaning.

The Zurn Wilkins 600XL3 and 625XL3 lead the competition in flow performance in their class. The 1″ Zurn Wilkins 600XL3 has a 12 PSI pressure advantage when compared to the typical plumbing design flow rate limit (8ft/s).