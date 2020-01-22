Polaris Pro XD utility task vehicle now includes gas-powered models

With the addition of two new gas models to its Pro XD line-up, Polaris Commercial broadens the applications where the utility task vehicle (UTV) can be used. It is built to withstand tough duty cycles and usage on the worksite and enhance job site productivity.

“At Polaris Commercial, we are passionate about delivering state-of-the-art capabilities to all of our hard-working customers. With the launch of our Pro XD diesel work vehicles last year, we delivered huge value to our rental, construction, commercial, and government sectors,” said Sean Cheatham, vice president of Product Development, Strategy, and Marketing at Polaris Commercial. “Today, with the addition of gas-powered models, customers who prefer gas can now take full advantage of the ultra-productive Pro XD line.”

Like the diesel models, the new Pro XD gas models provide seating capacity of up to four individuals, a payload of up to 2,075 pounds, and towing capacity of 2,500 pounds. Designed for work across various off-road and on-road terrains and factory shipped at 26 mph, the gas-powered models are a suitable vehicle for increasing jobsite capabilities within the sectors of entertainment and events, municipalities, utilities, and emergency response. The new models continue to provide the same best-in-class durability, serviceability, and safety features with some additional model updates.

The Pro XD utility task vehicle lowers total cost of ownership with heavy-duty components such as puncture resistant seats and tires, commercial-grade wear components, and heavy-duty suspension. These components provide customers with peace of mind that their vehicle will last through jobsite duty cycles and worksite abuse. Additionally, the all-new Pro XD gas models include a Polaris Pro-Star 1000 cc gas engine capable of enduring harsh jobsite conditions.

By designing with universal and simple-to-replace parts such as easy-install accessories and common size, non-directional tires and easy maintenance access points, Pro XD vehicles make service updates easier. The state-of-the-art gas-powered models further decrease necessary downtime with a high output charging system that increases battery life and powered accessory capacity.

All Pro XD models provide added safety features to comply with jobsite rules and regulations. Safety components include operator warnings, highly visible colors, improved sightlines for greater visibility, operator horn and pedestrian alarms, and minimized dust ingestion within the sealed cab. Additionally, the new gas models are designed with a tamper proof, digital speed calibration, allowing the owner to decrease the top speed to as low as 15 mph.

The gas-powered utility task vehicle models include the two-seat 2000G AWD with a payload of up to 1,900 pounds and the four-seat 4000G AWD with a payload of up to 2,075 pounds. The vehicles join the current Pro XD line-up of the diesel-powered 2000D 2WD, 2000D AWD, and 4000D AWD.