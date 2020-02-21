GSH Group Integrated Facilities Management Firm Celebrates 125 Years

George S. Hall, Inc., better known as GSH Group, a global integrated facilities management company is celebrating 125 years of service this year. Founded in 1895 in Stoke-on-Trent, England, GSH remains a family-owned and operated company by the Hall Family. The founder, Mr. George Scarr-Hall, established GSH to provide quality facilities management and building engineering services to the growing real estate industry at the turn of the 20th century. The company survived in Europe through two World Wars and continued to grow geographically to the point of now operating on three continents — Europe, North America (in 1996), and India (in 2012).

GSH employs over 5,000 people globally while delivering service on a local, national, and global basis. The company’s strong reputation and diverse capabilities enables it to service large multi-faceted portfolios while providing creative cost-savings, subject matter expertise, and robust operations and preventive maintenance management.

GSH takes pride in being a private, family-owned company. Their overall goal is to please customers by providing clients with custom-tailored solutions and understanding their needs and goals, instead of a “one size fits all” approach.

GSH supports a diverse array of commercial clients, local/state/federal governments, public/private institutions, mass transportation hubs, hi-technology/critical environments, the aviation industry, higher-education, medical centers and hospitals, and the hospitality industry.

In 2020, GSH is aiming high with continued growth and expansion into new locations and markets. Looking forward, the integrated facilities management company will continue to execute on its commitment to excellence and has their sights on the next 125 years. Most recently, on February 4, 2020, Chair of GSH Group, Rachael Scarr-Hall, announced that the company will be carbon neutral in 2023 and carbon negative in 2025.

GSH is holder of several internationally recognized International Organization of Standards (ISO) certifications, member of the U.S. Green Building Council, member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and holder of a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract.