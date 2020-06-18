Poka-yoke helps people intuitively partake in social distancing

Allsteel has embraced ​Poka-yoke ​as a guiding product-design philosophy to help employees adapt to evolved workspaces and reinforced goals, such as distancing in workstations and shared spaces, traffic flow, and safer behavior.


06/18/2020
Allsteel Presents Poka-yoke

Innovative concept to aid companies in designing mistake-proof spaces in this new environment

As workers return to the workplace, Allsteel has embraced Poka-yoke ​as a powerful guiding product-design philosophy to help employees adapt to these evolved workspaces and reinforced goals, such as distancing in both workstations and shared spaces, traffic flow, and safer behavior.Poka-yoke

Created in the 1960s by Japanese engineer, Shigeo Shingo, ​Poka-yoke is a Japanese mistake-proofing approach to preventing and eliminating errors by making use of simple but effective tools and signals. In an effort to help designers and companies plan for the return to the workplace, Allsteel has developed suggested guidelines and protocols, as well as products and accessories, to help employees and visitors intuitively partake in social distancing while creating physical barriers that do not detract from overall workplace design.

Poka-yoke“The addition of space-defining elements can help create individual zones in a workspace,” explains Lauren Gant, PhD, Manager of Applied Ergonomics & Human Factors for Allsteel and HNI. “Proximity and collaboration are still key to productivity and in order to achieve physically and psychologically-safe work environments, Allsteel is embracing the Poka-yoke method to establish three key dimensions to consider in the evolving workplace: user experience, spatial effectiveness, and distributed work.”

User experience considers how employees feel returning to the workplace and how they adapt to new health and safety policies; spatial effectiveness studies how employees use and manage physical workspace, and how to keep them protected and effective through mistake-proofing concepts; and, distributed work investigates how organizations can balance various modes of workspaces with the nature of work while supporting workers wherever they are.

Small changes can carry a large impact as people return to their workplace. Utilizing Poka-yoke​, Allsteel is invested in assisting clients and customers to consider how furniture shape, design, layering, and orientation can function as intuitive boundaries, in addition to visual cues that define traffic flow and encourage distancing.

Poka-yoke
Cafe before and after

As workplaces change to meet both corporate business goals and establish psychological comfort for employees, Allsteel is there to support, listen to, and guide customers to real solutions. Whether in user experience, spatial effectiveness, or distributed work, Allsteel can help companies assess, design, and implement a more evolved workplace.

