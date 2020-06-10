Autonomous patrol bot designed to augment security inside and outside

Alterra Robotics, a silicon valley-based startup aiming to transform the physical security industry, recently launched Sirius Autonomous Security Rovers, a new line of autonomous security robots. This Patrol Bot is designed to augment existing security teams by serving as a force multiplier, autonomously patrolling facilities, using the latest AI technology to detect and report anomalies such as intruders, vehicles, and suspicious objects to security teams.

Specifically designed with both outdoor and indoor use in mind, the Sirius robot can patrol a predefined area safely by constantly scanning its environment for people, terrain, and unplanned obstacles. It can find the safest route around these obstacles and stay on patrol. In addition, the AI can send automated alerts via e-mail and SMS text messages to security personnel.

Alterra Robotics’ CEO Nikhil Raghu says “Organizations have faced a perennial challenge to recruit and retain security staff. Their teams are stretched thin and they struggle with a lack of visibility across their security operations. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few organizations have been implementing robots and automation as part of their long-term strategies to take over tasks from humans in high-risk areas, and it seems COVID-19 has forced some of them to take a serious look at adoption sooner than they had planned.

We developed Sirius specifically to integrate with existing operations, keep personnel out of harm’s way, and allow teams to do more with fewer resources. It is ideally suited for 24/7 repetitive, boring patrols required in outdoor perimeter security operations”.

Alterra Robotics supplies and maintains the unit for a monthly lease and provides white-glove service with initial setup and training. The robots are built, monitored, and maintained in-house.

AI-enabled anomaly detection and an automated alert system allow one security operator to manage multiple robots globally through a command-and-control dashboard.

“We’ve worked hard to listen to the industry and offer the latest technology at a price point that we believe drives a lot of value for the 8000+ security firms in the U.S. alone. We have specifically designed a system that integrates easily with an organization’s existing security camera network. Our robot is designed to operate across large outdoor and indoor facilities, effectively run 24/7, and do so at a significantly cheaper cost than a human security guard.”

The Sirius Autonomous Patrol Bot measures 4′ 11″ H x 23″ W x 29.5″ L and has a maximum speed of 3 mph. Endurance is more than eight hours between battery swaps or charge stops. The rovers are designed from the ground up for compatibility with multiple sensor payloads, depending on the deployment need of customers. The standard unit is equipped with four 5 MP Super HD cameras that are night vision capable and equipped with infrared LEDs. The cameras are compatible with Blue Iris and popular security apps. Other options such as thermal imaging and environmental sensors can also be implemented to meet specific operational needs.