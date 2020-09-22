Armstrong extends free trial of Pump Manager remote service

To help facilitate remote HVAC management during the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstrong has announced that it will extend until the end of 2020 the offer of free subscriptions for its cloud-based service, Pump Manager.

“The original offer of three free months of Pump Manager service to new customers was scheduled to expire in August but we recognize that there is still a need to maintain social distancing wherever possible,” said Tunji Asiwaju, Global Performance Management Services with Armstrong. “Pump Manager helps buildings operate at peak efficiency without the need for onsite monitoring.”

Pump Manager is a highly secure, IoT enabled subscription service that enables Active Performance Management™ in Armstrong intelligent Design Envelope pumps. It proactively tracks and manages pump performance and provides early diagnostic warnings, web accessible trends, and analysis across multiple platforms along with automated reports. Pump performance tracking is viewable from any location using a phone, tablet, or laptop. Real-time notifications help customers make informed decisions and take immediate action to deliver the best possible HVAC performance.

The service can notify maintenance engineers and/or service technicians if there is a problem, so they arrive on site with the appropriate tools or replacement parts, fully equipped to solve the problem. This can eliminate in-person meetings.

Existing Design Envelope pump customers can request an Armstrong Connectivity Kit with instructions on how to install it. The Connectivity Kit includes an Armstrong-specified router with built-in SIM card. This is shipped with all Design Envelope pumps. Pump Manager can be activated on new pumps and is included at no extra cost with the purchase of an extended warranty package.

