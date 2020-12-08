Occupancy & temperature checking kiosks help contain the spread

SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company, and provider of IT, audio visual (AV), and interactive technology solutions, announced two new kiosks—the Automated Occupancy Counter Kiosk and Thermal Temperature-Checking Kiosk—designed to help organizations contain the spread of COVID-19. Each kiosk addresses a specific need relating to COVID-19 procedures, including occupancy management and temperature checking. Both kiosks are suitable for corporate offices, restaurants, schools, polling places, and other indoor facilities.

SmartSource CEO Ali Vafa commented, “At the onset of the pandemic we quickly determined how we could utilize our equipment to best assist our clients. We started by renting thousands of laptops to businesses so they could keep Americans employed while working from home. Now our health kiosks will help businesses ensure a safer environment as people return to indoor spaces. As the world continues to change, we will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our clients.”

The Automated Occupancy Counter Kiosk allows organizations to set occupancy levels to comply with local and state guidelines to help contain the spread of COVID-19. It sends automated messages when the occupancy level has reached capacity and the entry of additional individuals should be paused. The kiosk features near real-time tracking of visitors and/or staff entering an existing space and traffic light indicators based on occupancy levels. Available in various display sizes, the Automated Occupancy Counter Kiosk includes an employee-facing dashboard and on-screen branding with the ability to embed a webpage or video. Users can also brand the unit with a custom vinyl wrap for further personalization. One kiosk can manage multiple entrances and exits simultaneously.

The Thermal Temperature-Checking Kiosk is a contactless temperature-checking kiosk which uses thermal technology to identify elevated skin temperatures while maintaining social distancing. A fast and reliable way to check temperatures, the kiosk emits an audible and visual alert when an elevated temperature is detected. The kiosk offers real-time uploading of scanned data for transmission to a control room, real-time data monitoring and incident reporting, as well as the flexibility to upload thermograph data for system integration. Like the Automated Occupancy Counter Kiosk, this Thermal Temperature-Checking Kiosk also offers the ability for a custom-branded vinyl wrap and is available in a variety of display sizes.

