Flexile Series from Tivoli Lighting Adds Creative Options For Interior Lighting

Energy-efficient series provides an all-around lighted surface that illuminates without shadows and meets environmental specifications.

Tivoli Lighting announced its Flexile Series in multiple shapes, color temperatures, and sizes to enable lighting designers to create unique lighting patterns for interior aesthetic architectural applications, including food-grade environments.

The Flexile Series includes FlexileLG, FlexileSM, FlexileLG Linear, and FlexibleLG Vertical. Each product provides a 360° lighted surface that illuminates uniformly without any shadowing, as well as a 95 CRI and high luminous efficiency. The products are available in 2300K, 2700K, 3000K, and 4000K color temperatures and multiple lengths.

Ideal for commercial and food-grade environments, the Flexile Series includes a UV-stabilized silicone housing that resists saline solutions, acids, alkali, corrosive gases, yellowing, and cracking. The Series operates on low-voltage 24-volt DC power with precise dimming controlled by TRIAC, ELV, MLV, 0-10V, and DMX units.

FlexileLG and FlexileSM are the high-efficient alternatives for 360° neon. FlexileLG’s diameter is 0.98 inches, while FlexileSM measures 0.71 inches. Their superior flexibility allows them to easily bend to any shape. Both have bending radiuses of 1.25 inches and are available with a variety of mounting options.

FlexileLG Linear is available in multiple lengths with horizontal mounting options for various applications. It comes with a factory standard 6-foot suspension cable with side outlet hardware that can be adjusted and field cut for specific interior lighting application heights. Also available are optional telescoping brackets that extend fixtures 13-24 inches.

FlexibleLG Vertical is available in multiple lengths with vertical mounting options. It can be mounted by surface side and top power outlet; suspended top cable outlet, and suspended side cable outlet.

The Flexile Series consumes less than 4.5 watts per foot with up to 20-foot-long runs. The products are UL, CE, RoHS, and IK08 listed and will perform in temperatures from -68°F to 131°F with a 70,000-hour performance life. A three-year limited warranty comes standard.

