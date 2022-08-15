NYC Building Adds “Playground” To Enhance Employees’ Office Experience

New York City’s iconic Seagram Building has added a $25 million recreation, fitness and conference space dubbed The Playground + Conference Center. The space fulfills the vision of its owner, RFR, to “breathe oxygen into the workplace” by offering tenants “a whole life:” A community where people can work, socialize and exercise.

The 35,000-square-foot facility was conceived by RFR four years ago, but gained urgency post-pandemic as the building’s corporate tenants looked for incentives that would encourage employees to return to the office after more than two years of working from home.

The expanse and cost of The Playground is thought to make it unique in New York commercial real estate. RFR cleared the way for the bilevel multisport complex by restructuring the building’s underground parking garage to hold a 3,500-square-foot fitness center, a multisport open court, 22-foot-tall climbing wall, stadium seating for 150, 50-seat boardroom, and 40-seat training room.

“Long before the pandemic, we recognized that parking garages in our buildings represent valuable space that could be better used to benefit our tenants,” said Sheldon Werdiger, RFR head of marketing and design development. “At the Seagram Building, we saw an opportunity to create something extraordinary that will ensure it continues to remain the most celebrated office building in the world.”

The fitness center features treadmills, ellipticals, Pelotons, Stairmaster, flat bench, incline bench, workout benches, power rack, dumbbells and Precor Queenax Functional System, used for high-intensity interval training. The facility’s spin studio is equipped with a dozen bikes. Yoga, Pilates, martial arts and meditation classes are held in an adjacent Flex room. The space also features recreational games, a hydration lounge and locker rooms equipped with showers and changing rooms.

The Playground’s open court, designed for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and soccer, can be transformed into a 150-person theater for town hall meetings and large-screen presentations. With the push of a button, the court south’s wall opens, and eight tiers of polished wood seating cascade onto the court.