Groundskeeping Equipment Product Focus

Flail Mower Attachment

by Steiner



Steiner’s new Flail Mower attachment provides high performance and durably cuts grass and brush up to ¾” diameter. The Steiner Flail Mower attachment comes with two different knife options. The standard “Y” knife is used to cut tall, heavy grass and brush whereas the “Scoop” knife is used to give turf a more finished look.

The rear roller on the Flail Mower attachment gives an eye-catching stripe finish on the turf while also providing stability. The rear discharge mower deck is effective when mowing along roadways and sidewalks to get rid of any debris in unwanted areas.

Attached to the Steiner 450 tractor, the Flail Mower attachment can get jobs done on uneven terrain thanks to the tractor’s unique articulating and oscillating frame. And with the QuickHitch attachment system, operators can switch between more than a dozen attachments in a matter of minutes, with no tools required.