Groundskeeping Equipment Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the October 2022 Issue
This assortment of groundskeeping equipment offers grounds and facilities departments smart solutions to maintaining their building exteriors.
Flail Mower Attachment
by Steiner
Steiner’s new Flail Mower attachment provides high performance and durably cuts grass and brush up to ¾” diameter. The Steiner Flail Mower attachment comes with two different knife options. The standard “Y” knife is used to cut tall, heavy grass and brush whereas the “Scoop” knife is used to give turf a more finished look.
The rear roller on the Flail Mower attachment gives an eye-catching stripe finish on the turf while also providing stability. The rear discharge mower deck is effective when mowing along roadways and sidewalks to get rid of any debris in unwanted areas.
Attached to the Steiner 450 tractor, the Flail Mower attachment can get jobs done on uneven terrain thanks to the tractor’s unique articulating and oscillating frame. And with the QuickHitch attachment system, operators can switch between more than a dozen attachments in a matter of minutes, with no tools required.
M18 FUEL 21” Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower
by Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL 21″ Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower harnesses the power of Milwaukee’s POWERSTATE Brushless Motor and delivers more max torque than a 200cc gas engine to meet the needs of the professional landscaper. The REDLINK PLUS Intelligence allows the mower to achieve an instantaneous throttle response for blade and drive motors, increasing control and productivity.
For added functionality, the mower is designed with a single-point height adjustment to easily change between cutting heights and covers a wide range of grass species. Rear-wheel drive paired with variable speed self-propelled functionality gives users more control during use. Front and side lights deliver 180° visibility to increase awareness and precision while mowing in low-light situations. These new tools are fully compatible with the entire M18 line.
Kioti CK10 Series Tractor Cab Enclosures
by Curtis Industries, LLC
Curtis Industries, LLC’s latest cab innovations are two tractor cab enclosure models for Kioti CK10 Series, including CK2610 HST, CK3510HST, and Ck4110 HST, and SE models: CK2610SE, CK2610SE HST, CK3510SE HST, CK4010SE, and CK4010SE HST.
The new cab models offer customers more options to better match their enclosure needs and budget. Curtis Plus and Advantage Cabs allow customers to add a high-quality cab to their tractors. Curtis Cabs are custom-designed for each tractor model to provide long-lasting protection from the weather and sun.
The Curtis Advantage Cab Design is extended to allow customers to select from two-door options (lockable vinyl hinged or allsteel) and two rear-panel options (vinyl roll-up or glass).
Curtis Cab Plus & Advantage Models utilize the same frame structure, so customers can upgrade or change their doors or rear panel if their needs or preferences change.
PILOT XT and PILOT XTSP Leaf and Lawn Vac
by DR Power Equipment
DR Power Equipment launched the PILOT XT and PILOT XTSP (PILOT XT series) Leaf and Lawn Vac, a unique leaf collection system. The PILOT XT series fills leaf bags so they are ready for curbside pick up or transport to a compost pile.
The push- and self-propelled powered leaf collectors feature the new EZ Bagger Leaf Collection System, which is designed for use with standard disposable leaf bags holding three cubic ft. or up to 50 lbs. of leaves.
The EZ Bagger Leaf Collection System consists of a fold-down platform for placement of an empty leaf bag, a support ring to hold the top of the bag open, and the EZ Bagger hatch, which holds the bag securely in place and creates a seal for the vacuum. Additionally, the PILOT XT models come with a caddy that holds 10 additional empty leaf bags.