HID And Olea Kiosks join forces for User Check-In/Authentication

HID and Olea Kiosks launched their collaborative engagement to enhance the user check-in/authentication experience.

HID debuted its collaborative engagement geared towards elevating the user check-in/authentication experience in access control and user authentication across a range of applications. The HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System – featuring facial recognition technology (FRT) – can now be incorporated into the Olea HYPERMODULAR Kiosk to address the rising demand for flexible, customizable ID authentication and verification across various vertical settings.

Facial recognition technology continues to gain traction based on its unique combination of high security and user convenience. Paired with the flexible Olea kiosk, HID’s AI-powered U.ARE.U Camera Identification System is a functional solution for applications needing to handle high throughput.

HID FRT is:

Fast and Accurate: On-the-spot verification authenticates and validates an individual’s identity in seconds, reducing wait time in line.

Easy to Use: One look is all that’s required to securely capture a facial image for frictionless identity verification.

Secure: Biometric traits provide irrefutable proof of identity and presence to prevent fraud.

Convenient: One’s face is now their ID card, pin and password, so there’s nothing to carry, forget, lose or have stolen.

No Human Intervention: This seamless technology requires no dedicated staff to check IDs.

Contactless and Hygienic: Facial recognition offers a touchless way to authenticate individuals’ identities, minimizing exposure to health risks by reducing shared touchpoints.

Olea selected the HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System for its notable features, including:

Top NIST ranking for matching performance & accuracy

Ethically trained with AI to reduce matching bias

‘In-the-Wild’ recognition (precise capture and authentication regardless of variances in lighting, backgrounds, pose, expression, etc.)

Presentation attack detection (PAD) against spoofs

Security & privacy with on-device (Edge) biometric processing

Easy to configure (leading to faster deployment and faster ROI)

Olea developed the HYPERMODULAR kiosk in response to market demands for flexible, customizable kiosks for the security and access control space. In addition to housing HID’s leading facial recognition camera, Olea’s kiosk design can also enhance the user check-in/authentication experience because of its ability to accommodate fingerprint scanners, barcode scanners, ticket and ID document readers, RFID readers, card printers, and other HID offerings within its HYPERMODULAR footprint.