fantastik Max line of NSF approved cleaning products

SC Johnson Professional, a total solutions provider for industrial, institutional, and healthcare users, has launched its all new fantastik® Max line. The line features two of the brand’s newest and most powerful cleaning products to MAXimize cleanliness in food service, commercial, and institutional locations such as businesses, educational facilities, lodging establishments, and the automotive industry.

The new line of cleaning products is approved by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and is Kosher Certified. It features one of the most powerful fantastik® products for fighting grease, fantastik® Max Power Cleaner. This product is an all-purpose problem solver, safe for indoor and outdoor use. The fantastik® Max Oven & Grill Cleaner is a non-corrosive cleaner featuring a foaming formulation that is suitable for food service operators. This product can be used for deep cleaning or touch-up maintenance across food service and commercial oven surfaces and is safe on aluminum.

Created with specialized non-corrosive formulas, the fantastik Max Power Cleaner and fantastik Max Oven & Grill Cleaner cut through grease, grime, and dirt without causing damage on a variety of sensitive surfaces such as the following:

fantastik Max Power Cleaner (32oz): chrome, concrete, countertops, fiberglass, Formica, glazed ceramic, painted metal, porcelain enamel, stainless steel, sealed granite, and more.

fantastik Max Oven & Grill Cleaner (32oz): broilers, fryers, grills, griddles, splash panels, ventilating hoods, and additional hard surfaces.

For users who prefer an aerosol product with a clean scent, fantastik Max Oven & Grill Cleaner Aerosol (20oz) is a heavy-duty formula to be used on broilers, ventilating hoods, splash panels, steam tabletops, and more. It is suitable for use on hot, warm, or cold surfaces.