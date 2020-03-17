high capacity mobile screen for large-scale aggregates production

The Lokotrack® ST4.10™ from Metso Corporation is the largest mobile screen in the Lokotrack range and is suitable for large-scale aggregates production. It has an extensive 100′ screen area with three 5′ x 20′ screen decks producing up to four end products. The unit can be used as a part of multi-stage Lokotrack crushing and screening plant or as a stand-alone screening unit fed by a wheel loader for sand and gravel applications.

Despite its large-scale screening area, the Lokotrack ST4.10 is fast and easy to set-up. Thanks to its compact design, the mobile screen can be transported between sites as a single unit on a low bed truck.

The Lokotrack ST4.10 features an extended feed hopper and adjustable side conveyors making it compatible with large scale crushing plants such as the Lokotrack LT120™ or LT300HP™. Its robust 32.8′ (10m) side conveyors provide stockpile capacity. The unit is equipped with a diverter chute that enables mixing of products from different decks. Side tensioned top and middle deck make changing screening media quick and easy.

The Lokotrack ST4.10 can be equipped with an optional Metso IC™ process control system, which offers a safe single-button start-up and the possibility to interlock it with other equipment. The mobile screen also provides access for an overall view on the process with Metso Metrics data visualization service. The unit is powered by a CAT® C4.4 106 kW (142hp) engine. It is also available with optional Bi-Power feature enabling the unit to be plugged to an external electric network or to a hybrid Lokotrack crusher equipped with an onboard diesel generator, such as the Lokotrack LT120E™. Running the process with external electricity or with a single diesel engine can provide significant savings in operational cost.

Metso provides a wide range of Lokotrack mobile screens for different user profiles. The Metso screens provide productivity for quarries and contractors in aggregates production as well as sand and gravel and recycling applications.