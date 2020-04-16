2020 Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards

By The Facility Executive Staff

From the April 2020 Issue

Numerous companies offer products and services that meet the diverse needs of facility management (FM) professionals. For the past 27 years, our editors have asked readers to vote for their preferred vendors in a variety of categories. For this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, the survey included 27 categories, and FM professionals were asked to indicate what companies they rated highest based on product aesthetics, product reliability, value, and customer service.

BUILDING AUTOMATION SYSTEMS

Siemens Building Technologies

The latest generation of Siemens’ Desigo™ CC integrated building management platform is equipped with multi-discipline application support, including fire safety, power management, lighting, HVAC, and physical security. Desigo CC is also an open development platform with support for an ever-growing ecosystem of internal and third-party developers, creating additional value on top of the core capabilities. The Desigo CC platform turns buildings into living environments that can interact with their occupants and adapt to their changing needs by collecting, analyzing, and making building-generated data available for uses beyond traditional building automation system applications.

BUILDING ENVELOPE

Firestone Building Products

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (FSBP) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing and building solutions, including EPDM, TPO, PVC, asphalt, metal, and roofing insulation. FSBP delivers trusted solutions that meet customer needs by taking the entire building envelope into consideration.

CEILINGS

Armstrong Ceilings

Whether you need to quickly replace damaged panels or refresh an entire room, Armstrong Ceilings offers a large selection of popular panels online in one-carton minimums. The company can even help identify your old ceiling and find the best replacement. See how easy a cleaner, quieter ceiling can be.

CLEANING/MAINTENANCE PRODUCTS

3M Commercial Solutions

COATINGS & PAINTS

Sherwin-Williams

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been a groundbreaking pioneer in the coatings industry. From introducing the first successful ready-mixed paint to more recent innovations, including the Loxon Self-Cleaning Acrylic Coating, which is designed to easily shed dirt upon contact with rain or water, Sherwin-Williams’ commitment to product excellence has been an ever-present hallmark of the company.

COMMUNICATIONS

JVCKENWOOD USA

JVCKENWOOD USA uses the same durable construction, intuitive operation, clear and loud audio, sophisticated features, and maximum coverage found in its two-way radios for first responders that it does in KENWOOD radios it provides to facility executives. JVCKENWOOD supplies two-way radios for some of the largest venues in the U.S.

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Johnson Controls

FACILITY MANAGEMENT

Staples Facility Solutions

FM SOFTWARE/AUTOMATION

ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities is a technology platform that extracts intelligence from building plans without human intervention. It interconnects all the facilities information your team needs to function efficiently with instant access to building plans, closeout documents, shutoff information, emergency access points, equipment manuals, and repair videos. The app enables facilities teams to work more efficiently, reduce risk, and create greater owner and tenant satisfaction.

FIRE/LIFE SAFETY

Honeywell Fire Systems

Honeywell is focused on delivering fire and life safety product innovations that leverage connectivity to help create a smarter and safer world. The company’s objective is to equip customers with life safety systems that provide the earliest detection and enable the fastest response, as well as centralize decision making and management.

FLOORING

nora by Interface

FLOOR SAFETY TOOLS

New Pig

New Pig’s Adhesive-backed Grippy Carpeted Entrance Mats stay put no matter what—they won’t slide around, ripple, flip over, or trip anyone up. The mats absorb dirt, water, and grime from shoes to keep floors clean, dry, and safe. And, they add a high-end, upscale look to entrances, walkways, aisleways, or any high-traffic areas.

FURNITURE

HON

HON believes that well-designed office furniture not only looks great, but makes you feel great, too; everything they build is designed with purpose. Their products, including Ignition 2.0 ReActiv chairs, Contain storage, and Empower Height Adjustable desks, are simple, affordable, and do.

FURNITURE: REFURBISHED

Davies Office

Transform old, tired looking furniture into contemporary designed solutions. Davies will re-engineer and rework existing furniture by remanufacturing it to like-new options. Take taller panels, filing, and storage and re-index them to lower heights and workspace solutions. A model of the Circular Economy in motion.

HVAC SYSTEMS

Trane®

Trane’s mission is to reduce the energy intensity of the world—an omnipresent goal while designing their products. IntelliPak®, the company’s next-generation unitary rooftop system, is ideal for customers desiring energy efficiency, reliable quality, controls that support connected buildings, and lower total cost of ownership.

HVAC PRODUCTS

Goodway Technologies

Goodway Technologies manufactures specialized cleaning equipment for keeping cooling towers clean. Products include cooling tower basin vacuums, cooling tower fill cleaner, and surface disinfection solutions. Proper cooling tower maintenance improves system performance, keeps heat exchanger components cleaner, and prevents the growth of dangerous bacteria, like Legionella.

LIGHTING

LG Electronics (now available from RCA Lighting Solutions)

OFFICE TECHNOLOGY/SOFTWARE

Condeco Software

As a leader in workspace scheduling technology, Condeco has worked with the world’s biggest brands for over 15 years to create workspaces that work harder. Using pioneering scheduling solutions, the company helps them transform the way they work through the space they’re in.

OFFICE TECHNOLOGY/EQUIPMENT

Connectrac

PAPER PRODUCTS/DISPENSERS

Georgia-Pacific Professional

GP PRO’s Premium Restroom Collection is thoughtfully designed. Their innovative solutions, including the award-winning enMotion® Flex Paper Towel System and Compact® Toilet Paper Dispenser, offer a modern, coordinated look with a reliable performance that elevates the restroom experience customers expect.

PEST/BIRD CONTROL

Bird-X

Bird-X has been dedicated to protecting human health, wildlife, and the environment in which we all live. The Bird-X QuadBlaster QB-4 emits soundwaves felt by birds, and is designed to confuse, disorient, and intimidate. Ultrasonic pressure conditions birds to stay away from the treated area.

RESTROOMS FIXTURES/EQUIPMENT

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional strives to create products that elevate the restroom experience. The Scott® Pro bundle offers unparalleled performance with game-changing innovation like 99.99% jam-free dispensing and Elevated Scott® design towels preferred 4 to 1 versus standard towels.

ROOFING

Duro-Last Roofing

Known as the “World’s Best Roof®,” Duro-Last®, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last’s roofing systems are sustainable and extremely durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America.

SECURITY

ASSA ABLOY

The IN Series from ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and Sargent offers your choice of Aperio® wireless, PoE, or WiFi technology in a streamlined design and is available with a range of finishes and decorative levers. The ability to customize both the aesthetic and access control technology throughout your facility provides the ultimate in flexibility, design, and control.

SIGNAGE

3M Sign Solutions

3M provides the latest technology and products that help your customers achieve stunning car wraps, complicated wall wrap installations, eye-catching window graphics, and unparalleled illuminated signs. 3M’s product versatility can accomplish nearly any goal and helps get brands noticed on nearly every interior and exterior application imaginable.

UTILITY VEHICLES

Caterpillar

Caterpillar gathered extensive customer input and completed rigorous testing to build a UTV that delivers durability, ride comfort, spaciousness, and maintenance simplicity. Cat UTVs are built for quiet and comfortable operation all day long. The vehicles feature a rugged steel cargo bed with 1,000-pound total rear cargo capacity and 2,000-pound towing capacity for outstanding performance in a variety of applications.

WASTE MANAGEMENT/RECYCLING

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Since 1968, Rubbermaid Commercial Products has pioneered world-class product solutions that meet the challenging demands of commercial facilities while outperforming and outlasting the competition. RCP’s adaptable Slim Jim® Recycling Station helps facilities achieve sustainability initiatives and can lead to cost savings.