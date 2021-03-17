National Automatic Door Day will be celebrated annually on March 19th

The American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers (AAADM) is proud to announce the nation’s newest holiday—National Automatic Door Day. The inaugural celebration will be March 19, 2021, and will be held on the same date in subsequent years. It’s a day to celebrate the greatness of automatic doors, while also promoting key messages that unite the industry — including messages of health, wellness, and equality.

In their history, the perception of automatic doors has moved beyond one of simple convenience. First, they became key components in providing universal access to public buildings for people with mobility issues and other physical differences. Then they further evolved into instruments of public health protection by providing touch-free building access in a world where awareness of germ transference is at an all-time high.

Automatic Door Day was created to celebrate all aspects of these access marvels, from the ease and convenience they offer all the way to the vital service they perform.

“As the association for the automatic door industry, AAADM is proud to highlight the positives that automatic doors bring to daily life,” said Chris Johnson, AAADM executive director. “Automatic Door Day is a fun way to remind the public—and the designers, builders, and owners of public places—why automatic doors are the preferred method of building entry for millions of people every day.”

To celebrate Automatic Door Day, AAADM encourages facility owners and the building and grounds managers of public facilities to consider their entry points, take pride in them, and help all guests appreciate the universal appeal of universal access.

Click here for more facility management news related to building envelope and exteriors.