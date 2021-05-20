Tensotherm Roof Helps Revitalize Jones Beach Boardwalk Café

Birdair, Inc. recently helped restore the legacy of the original Jones Beach Boardwalk Café thanks to its signature Tensotherm™ roofing system. The rebuilt café, located at the Central Mall of Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, NY, features a twin polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) insulated tensile roof structure that creates a dramatic interior while marking the building from afar along the beach.

The 1,800-square-foot, conical-shaped roof, which visually evokes waves and sails, is supported by a flying-mast and cables to allow for a column-free space below. The site also includes four connected PTFE tensile canopies over a splash pad for children and adults to enjoy during hot weather.

“Being able to participate in the revitalization of the Jones Beach Boardwalk Café was an honor for our company,” said Hikaru Konno, President, Birdair. “Our Tensotherm™ roof was the perfect design solution for the rebuilding of this historical structure. The café is a great facility for the hundreds of thousands of beach visitors each year.”

The new boardwalk café replaces the original building, which was a popular community destination before it tragically burned down in a 1964 fire. The new, one-story structure features a palette of stone and brick akin to the original 1930s-era building and houses concessions, game areas, a kitchen, restrooms, storage areas, and vendor offices.

Beyer Blinder Belle Architects, Arup, Scalamandre Construction, and The LiRo Group also assisted with the development and construction of the $20 million project.

Tensotherm™ is a composite system comprised of a PTFE fiberglass membrane exterior skin, a thin translucent insulation blanket embedded with aerogel and a thinner and lighter acoustic or vapor barrier interior liner. Tensotherm™ benefits include diffused glare-free natural daylight, enhanced temperature control, remarkable acoustics and innovative sustainability.

A full-service design-build contractor for tensile architecture, Birdair features a comprehensive range of pre-construction services including design assistance, budgeting, construction methodologies and project schedule development. Birdair’s in-house capabilities include design development, engineering, fabrication, construction (installation) and service and warranty services.

