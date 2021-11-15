BOMI International Announces Scholarship Winners

Heidi Bass, assistant property manager, Transwestern, and Rico Stewart, lead engineer, Lee Associates, are this year’s winners of two BOMI International J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarships.

Established in 2011, BOMI International created the scholarship in honor of J. Bradley (Brad) Kennedy’s focus on excellence, and his lifelong commitment to education. The annual scholarship is awarded to a student who is in pursuit of advancing their property or facilities management career.

Bass has five years’ experience in property management for multiple Class A properties with high profile tenants such as State Farm, Legendary Pictures, Warner Brothers and Conde Nast. ​​​​​

“Managing commercial real estate has been my goal since I worked as a leasing agent for a residential property in college,” stated Bass. “It’s an honor to be awarded this scholarship to complete my RPA® designation.”

Stewart has worked in the building engineer and maintenance field for 13 years. He received two associates degrees from Vatterott College in Environmental Systems Technology and Building Maintenance Technology.

“Training with BOMI is an honor and a privilege,” said Stewart. “No matter how many degrees or certifications a person may have, a designation from BOMI means you are among a select group of professionals who are dedicated to the property management and property maintenance industry.”

Each of the scholarship recipients is awarded a full ride in pursuit of their designation. Bass will continue her work towards the RPA® (Real Property Administrator) designation, and Stewart towards his SMA® (Systems Maintenance Administrator) designation.

As the Independent Institute for Property and Facility Management Education, BOMI International delivers courses, certificate programs, and industry-standard designations—Real Property Administrator (RPA®), Facilities Management Administrator (FMA®), Systems Maintenance Administrator (SMA®), Systems Maintenance Technician (SMT®), and the High-Performance Sustainable Building designation program (BOMI-HP®).