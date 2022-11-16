Lyra PB Ceiling Panels Have A New Wood Look

Panels combine the realistic beauty of large format wood ceilings with superior sound absorption and sustainability without the expense.

With the addition of new realistic wood-look visuals to its line of Lyra® PB ceiling panels, Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions has combined the large format wood ceilings with sound absorption and sustainability without the expense.

Lyra PB Wood-Look panels have an NRC of up to 0.95, providing superior acoustical performance without perforations due to the fiberglass material combined with an acoustically transparent membrane with factory-applied latex paint. Made with a plant-based binder, Lyra PB Wood-Look panels are part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio and meet the most stringent industry sustainability standards today.

The new Lyra Wood-Look panels are available in eight visuals, including brown sugar walnut, toffee chestnut, vanilla ash, honey oak, earl grey teak, coconut birch, bourbon cherry, and dark mocha walnut. The CleanAssure family of products—includes disinfectable panels, suspension systems, and trim.

Lyra Wood-Look panels create the look of wood in monolithic, large format panels that are available as standard items in a variety of sizes up to 4′ x 4′. The lightweight panels offer fast and easy installation on standard 15/16″ and 9/16″ suspension systems. Ceiling tiles with BioBlock performance resist the growth of mold and mildew on the tile surface. The panels are also sag-resistant, making them perfect for areas subject to high humidity, up to, but not including, standing water and outdoor applications. Axiom Trim options are available for cloud installations and the panels are compatible with TechZone ceiling systems.

All panels come with a 30-year limited system warranty against visible sag, mold, and mildew, and can be recycled through the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program. The wood panels are also GREENGUARD Gold Certified and certified for low chemical emissions.

Click here for more product news in Wall Coverings.