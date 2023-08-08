2023 Housekeeping Olympics Goes International!

For the first time in its 33-year history, the 2023 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics will welcome international teams of cleaning professionals.

In a display of cleaning skill, teamwork, and dedication, cleaning professionals from across a diverse range of industries and locations will gather at the 2023 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics on November 13 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Sponsored by the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a division of ISSA, competitors in the 33rd annual event will compete for the prestigious grand prize trophy.

This year, for the first time ever, the event will welcome international teams to compete alongside teams from various cleaning industry sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, residential, and more. This addition to the competition will showcase the diversity and expertise of cleaning professionals worldwide, highlighting the global impact of excellence in the cleaning industry.

The IEHA Housekeeping Olympics will be held in conjunction with ISSA Show North America, which takes place November 13—16, also at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“The Housekeeping Olympics are an incredible opportunity for cleaning professionals to come together and showcase their expertise in a spirited and engaging competition,” said IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “This event highlights the importance of excellence in the cleaning industry and recognizes the hard work and dedication of the participants.”

During the event, companies and individuals will showcase their expertise, demonstrate their commitment to excellence, and engage in competitions that test their skills in various cleaning-related challenges. Participants will have the chance to represent their organizations and vie for the ultimate recognition as they compete in a series of exciting events, including precision bed-making, a mop relay, and a rapid vacuum race.

Team registration for the 2023 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics is now open. To enter the competition, companies are encouraged to assemble a team of three or more talented individuals who will demonstrate their mastery in a variety of cleaning tasks. Interested teams are encouraged to sign up before October 31, 2023 to secure their spot to compete against teams from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas®, Bellagio® Hotel, and many more.

“IEHA invites cleaning professionals from around the world to join us at the Housekeeping Olympics and demonstrate their exceptional skills and teamwork,” commented Patterson. “This event promises excitement, camaraderie, and the opportunity to make lasting connections.”

The IEHA Housekeeping Olympics also presents an opportunity for organizations to demonstrate support for the cleaning industry via sponsorships.

“We extend our gratitude to our valued sponsors for their unwavering support,” said Patterson. “Their sponsorship enables us to create a memorable event and provide a platform for professionals to demonstrate their skills. We are thrilled to collaborate with these industry leaders and showcase their commitment to excellence.”

Want to see what the Housekeeping Olympics looks like in action? Check out the video below: