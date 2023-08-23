ASHRAE Reveals 2023-24 Society Scholarship Recipients

The ASHRAE Society scholarships support student development, and innovation, sustainability, and progress in the built environment.

ASHRAE named the recipients of 40 Society scholarships, totaling $219,500, for the 2023-24 academic year. The following award provides a $12,500 scholarship:

Presidents Scholarship

Danielle Tessier, sustainable and renewable energy engineering, Carleton University, is the recipient of the Presidents Scholarship.

The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship:

Willis H. Carrier Scholarships

Brendon Little, architectural engineering – mechanical option, Pennsylvania State University and Saquib Khan, mechanical engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, ME, are the recipients of the Willis H. Carrier Scholarship established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.

Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship

Kiran Kapileshwari, mechanical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; Michel Cherian, building system engineering technician, Seneca College and Ivy Arnold, architectural engineering technology, Vermont Technical College, are the recipient of the Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, who served as the Society’s president in 2009-10.

Reuben Trane Scholarships

Alvin Hsieh, engineering mechanic, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Dylan Ricard, mechanical engineering, University of Manitoba and Heather Ritter, mechanical engineering and business, University of Calgary, are the recipients of a Reuben Trane Scholarship which is to be awarded over two years and was established by the Trane Co. in memory its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive, who held 28 patents.

The following awards provide one-year $5,000 scholarships:

Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship

Sadia Ashraf, mechanical engineering, University of Houston and Paulina Salinas, mechanical engineering technology, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, are the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the Society’s first female president, who served as the Society’s president in 2010-11.

Engineering Technology Scholarship

Nathan Steil, civil & environmental engineering technology and architectural engineering technology, Vermont Technical College, is the recipient of the Engineering Technology Scholarship.

Frank M. Coda Scholarship

Kamran Ali, thermal engineering, HVAC, theory of machine, fluid mechanics, strength of material, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981-2004.

Alwin B. Newton Scholarship

Alyssa Bentsen, mechanical engineering, University of Victoria, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.

Duane Hanson Scholarship

John McCulloch, mechanical engineering, Texas A&M University and Texas University, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship established by Gayner Engineers and is named for the company’s former president.

Legacy Scholarship

Haley Steele, mechanical engineering, Grove City College, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship.

General Scholarship

Abby Hans, architectural engineering technology, University of Cincinnati and Jessica Burke, architectural engineering, University of Cincinnati, are the recipients of a General Scholarship.

Charles E. Henck Scholarship

Tyler Patterson, physics and mechanical engineering, Virginia Tech, is the recipient of the Charles E. Henck Scholarship which recognizes students within the geographical area of ASHRAE Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC).

Prem Jain Scholarship

Kavya Taneja, mechanical engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute Of Technology, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large & presidential member of the ASHRAE India Chapter, founder and presidential member of ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship

Sahib Zubair, mechanical engineering, Aligarh Muslim University, is the recipient of the Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship.

William P. Chapman Scholarship

Lokesh Sriram, mechanical engineering, Purdue University, is the recipient of the William P. Chapman Scholarship, who served as Society president from 1976-1977.

David C.J. Peters Scholarship

Geoffrey Sanderson, architectural engineering, University of Nebraska, is the recipients of the David C. J. Peters Scholarship created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate of recruiting quality.

ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship

Isabella Bernagozzi, architectural engineering, Clemson University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship named for a former Region IV chair and regional director on the ASHRAE Board of Directors.

Freshman Engineering Scholarship

Sen Gharibyan, mechanical engineering, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, is the recipients of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

In addition, several one-year $3,000 scholarships were also awarded, including the Henry Adams Scholarship; Donald E. Nichols Scholarship;ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship; ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship; ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship; among others. To learn more about all scholarship recipients, click here.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024-25 undergraduate engineering, technology, regional/chapter, and university-specific scholarships. The application deadline is December 1, 2023.