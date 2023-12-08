Fellowes Announces Custom Color And Logo Program

The Rising ID Custom Color and Logo Program allows users to design one-of-a-kind monitor arms, including any configuration, logo, and colors.

Fellowes launched the Rising ID Custom Color and Logo Program to complement its signature monitor arms. The program allows users to design one-of-a-kind Rising arms with creative freedom – including any configuration, logo, and colors – to strengthen brand recognition, inspire teams, and enhance workspaces.

By offering personalized color options and the ability to incorporate company logos, the Rising Custom CMF program aims to generate excitement around Fellowes’ Rising Monitor Arm Collection. The launch of the customization program allows users to bring their own identity into the workspace.

Rising monitor arms are available in a multitude of design and finish options, with standard, in-trend, and premium finishes all curated for any space. Designed for fast and intuitive installation in seconds, Rising monitor arms can easily be reconfigured or added to as workplace needs change. The monitor arms also feature 16 configuration options.

A notable feature of the Rising ID Custom Color and Logo Program for monitor arms is that a Fellowes representative will personally aid in tailor-made choices including logos and timing during the design process. Once the design is approved, lead time is approximately 12 weeks. Then, a Project Dashboard outline will be provided so expectations and delivery dates are clearly communicated.