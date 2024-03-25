Hytera US Debuts Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Platform

Hytera US launched HORIZON, a state-of-the-art nationwide Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) platform. Developed to meet the demands of modern communication, the HORIZON PoC platform ensures a reliable nationwide voice and video calling service with resilient PoC servers and geographically diverse redundant failover.

HORIZON leverages the robust infrastructure of 4G/5G/LTE nationwide cellular networks and Wi-Fi, providing users with wide-area connectivity. This eliminates the limitations posed by repeaters and base stations in traditional radio networks, offering unlimited coverage for radio users.

The PoC platform is designed to foster seamless teamwork and collaboration among remote and dispersed teams. Real-time communication is made possible through a user-friendly platform, enhancing overall productivity, and ensuring that teams stay connected regardless of physical distance. With HORIZON, users can engage in group voice and video calls with team members across the country. This feature facilitates swift decision-making and response times, making it an ideal solution for organizations requiring efficient collaboration.

The service allows for voice and video communication at the push of a button, enabling users to share images and videos effortlessly. Additionally, HORIZON supports the integration of Android business apps, providing a comprehensive solution for professional communication.

Businesses and individuals can significantly reduce communication costs by adopting HORIZON. The service offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional phone calls, providing more calling capabilities, and leading to substantial savings without compromising on communication quality.

HORIZON’s high-capacity cloud servers feature a geographically diverse failover so that even if an entire data center goes down, the servers will switch to a redundant location so there is no service outage to HORIZON subscribers.

Compatible with all the rugged and feature rich Hytera PoC devices, including handheld PoC radios, mobile Android computers, and a mobile radio; HORIZON offers a comprehensive solution for a wide variety of communication needs.

The HORIZON PoC service includes HORIZON Dispatch, a clean and professional interface to efficient group or individual communications and location tracking. It is a powerful web-browser based dispatch application for centralized communications and fleet tracking. HORIZON Dispatch supports instant voice and video group calling as well as individual calling. HORIZON Dispatch leverages the GPS built into Hytera PoC devices for tracking driver locations and travel routes with breadcrumbs and timestamps.