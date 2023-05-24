Protect Your Facility From Spring And Summer Outside Elements

To protect your facility from outside elements during extreme weather it is important to check the surrounding areas for potential pitfalls.

By Scott Brauer

In the Midwest, exteriors are regularly damaged by severe weather and the extreme temperature swings of the climate. However, facility managers expect each facility to withstand it all—rain or shine, sun or snow.

Over years of operation, my team and I at Storm Guard have been dedicated to restoring homes and businesses after natural disasters and repairing exterior damage caused by severe, sometimes unexpected storms.

For facility managers who find themselves in the pathways of severe weather events like tornadoes or thunderstorms, being aware of preventative measures is just as important as having a reliable team like Storm Guard in your corner.

Facility managers and residents can empower themselves and fortify buildings and homes against the unpredictable whims of spring and summer. Here are some tips on how:

Check for any wear and tear on your roof

When a roof is covered in ice and snow for several months at a time, any possible damages to the roof or shingles may not be visible to the naked eye until the snow melts come spring. As soon as you get a burst of warm weather, schedule a roofing inspection to thoroughly examine all roofing and gutters for signs of damage, like debris or cracked, missing shingles.

Clean gutters and downspouts regularly

When gutters and downspouts are blocked with leaves and debris, rainwater may not drain properly—for areas that can get four to six inches of rain or more at a time, ignoring gutter and downspout maintenance simply isn’t an option. As water overflows from gutters, it can cause water damage on both the interior and exterior of your home.

Trim tree branches that could fall during a storm

Regularly trimming the trees—especially the ones that are 20 feet or closer to your facility—keeps them balanced and upright, making them less susceptible to high winds. Failing to prune the trees will lead to structural defects, thus making them unstable and more likely to fall on the roof. Regular trims improve the overall health of the tree and will prevent rotting and decay, which could also destabilize trees on the property.

Ensure insulation has been installed properly

Just because certain areas of the facility may be out of sight, that doesn’t mean they should be out of mind! Insulation is arguably what makes or breaks the power bill year-round; good insulation will retain heat in winter and keep you cool and comfortable in the summer. More importantly, regular insulation maintenance will keep moisture out, preventing water damage, mildew, and mold growth. Something facility managers should keep in mind is that insulation keeps the air in your facility clean, which in turn, keeps the air irritant-free.

Inspect windows and doors for leaks and drafts

Something I often tell customers is that leaks and drafts drastically affect the energy retention of your facility. Sealing any drafty windows or doors will keep utility bills under control and prevent irritants and allergens like pollen and dust from blowing into the facility.

Service all generators and air conditioners regularly

I’m sure by now, you are sensing a pattern here—the best way to keep your home safe from severe weather damage is to be proactively prepared for anything. Putting in the work to maintain your facility will prevent future headaches and devastating bills later, especially in areas around the Midwest that are likely to face severe weather year-round.

Brauer is a Sales Manager at Storm Guard Roofing and Construction in southwest St. Louis.