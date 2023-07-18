[VIDEO] Case Study | Globalworth and Honeywell Forge for Buildings

Building owners face a dilemma – how to prioritize sustainable renewable energy while providing a people-centric environment in a cost-effective way.



See how Globalworth, a leading real estate company in Central and Eastern Europe, leveraged Honeywell Forge software to create a more sustainable building environment to support the businesses and people they serve while reducing energy consumption throughout their portfolio of commercial office buildings in Romania and Poland. Learn more at honeywell.com.