Interlock controller enhanced to increase versatility

The newly enhanced 4800 Series Door Interlock Controller from Dortronics offers an abundance of intelligent interlock features providing a higher degree of versatility to accommodate a wide range of applications and markets.

“Our 4800 Series door interlock controllers are a one board solution that provides installers complete control of all operating and configuration options without complex software,” said John Fitzpatrick, President of Dortronics Systems, Inc. “This further leverages the enhanced security provided by these interlocks for use for both mainstream and specialized applications.”

The 4800 Series is a cost effective method for operating door interlock and mantrap systems of up to five doors, including doors with automatic openers. The interlock controller features adjustable timers for propped door time, panic release unlock time, and unlock pause time for Request-to-Exit (REX) unlock time. Additional features include 12 inputs for door status, request for access, interlock override, and emergency unlock. The unit’s 17 outputs control door locks (fail-safe or fail-secure), traffic lights, and mirror door status with alarm outputs.

In addition, the 4800 Series includes a watchdog circuit to monitor operation, LED input/output status indication, and voltage spike/surge protection. It is available as a controller board only or with a 4-amp Class 2 UL 294 power supply.

Any access control system can be used with the 4800 series controllers. The request for access input recognizes any normally open dry contact. Each door has a normally open dry contact output to mirror door status back to an access control panel or remote console.

Once predominantly deployed for specialty applications like clean rooms, back areas for casinos and prisons, intelligent interlock controllers (also commonly referred to as mantraps) are now widely used for retail, healthcare, and professional buildings to help improve overall safety and security. The versatility provided with Dortronics 4800 Series Door Interlock Controller further simplifies deployment.