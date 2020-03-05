Tarkett Expands QuickShip And QuickShip Express Programs

Tarkett is making a wider variety of expertly curated, innovative and sustainable flooring products available for fast delivery through the expansion of its QuickShip Express (ships in 2 days*) and standard QuickShip (ships in 10 days*) programs. Dealers, architects and designers are now able to select from hundreds of the company’s top-selling products across a broad selection of flooring solutions, including carpet tile, Powerbond, broadloom, LVT, wall base and transition accessories. The service enables customers to specify flooring needs for a project from a single source, with the assurance the products will ship within 2 or 10 business days.

“The world seems to move faster and faster every day. Tarkett’s new and improved QuickShip program is designed to make it easy to select products that beautifully coordinate within a space, while also helping industry professionals keep up with all those high-pressure jobs that the world wanted done yesterday,” said Traci Kloos, director, design marketing, Tarkett North America. “The expanded QuickShip program ensures our customers can get their flooring and accessories on time, with a single order.”

The curated QuickShip collections are designed to work together functionally and aesthetically, creating a comprehensive solution that satisfies tight schedules and high standards—without compromise. The program is divided into two service levels—Express and Standard. For the fastest service, the QuickShip Express (QE2) program ships materials within two days. The QE2 products are divided into three portfolios according to color family—greys, blacks and taupes—then classified by price within each color selection for easy pairing. When a broader range of options is desired, the standard QuickShip (Q10) program ships products in 10 days or less.

Product samples can be ordered online now. An updated website experience will be coming at the end of March to make it easy to browse and select products from the same color family (black, grey or taupe) and then place orders online. Until the end of March, customers can place full QuickShip orders by contacting the Customer Service department at (800) 248-2878.