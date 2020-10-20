New BodyBilt Ergonomic Mesh Chair From ErgoGenesis

ErgoGenesis Workplace Solutions, a leading manufacturer in ergonomic seating, has eleased the Midcelli, an innovative new mid-back task chair with the BodyBilt patented adjustable back design which includes elastomeric mesh and air cell lumbar technology. It is value-priced for office and work-from-home users alike.

“At BodyBilt, we are always looking to improve and respond to customers’ needs. As the leaders in ergonomic seating solutions we continue to research and develop products that are not only comfortable but also ergonomically advanced to perfectly fit the unique needs of the individual,” said CEO Tony Gerbino. “Our studies have shown that a mid-back height better fits the typical user. We took the design a step further to include our patented mesh back ergonomic back design which includes elastomeric breathable mesh and our state-of-the-art air cell lumbar technology. This combination of science, technology, and style is the type of design that our customers have come to expect from BodyBilt.”

The Midcelli also has a new feature, unlike other BodyBilt task chairs – Ultra Arms. The space saving design of these new arms incorporate a huge range of adjustments and allows for easier movement in a tighter workspace while maintaining complete ergonomic wrist and arm posture.

“We build all our chairs by hand, here in Texas, and we are therefore able to adjust our design and manufacturing as the customer needs change,” continued Gerbino. “Unlike anything else in the industry, the BodyBilt Midcelli offers unique technology for comfort and correct ergonomic posture. This includes back compression and support, arm adjustability, and a contoured seat which distributes pressure more evenly and maximizes comfort. And because this is perfect for the typical user, we also made it more affordable, without compromising quality.”

The BodyBilt Midcelli chair is available in a variety of seat fabrics, colors, and contours.

