Resilient Buildings As First Line Of Defense

By Ryan Colker

From the October 2020 Issue

Creating and maintaining resilient and sustainable buildings has long been on the minds of not only facility managers and owners, but anyone involved in building safety. After all, buildings, whether residential or commercial, act as society’s first line of defense against all types of threats—manmade and natural. This has never been truer than in 2020 where many communities are facing multiple threats that jeopardize facilities and their inhabitants. Between people spending exponentially more time indoors to ensuring our buildings remain standing in the face of a natural hazard, there is no better time for facility managers and owners to develop and implement a resilience strategy.

Conduct A Risk Assessment

The first step in any resilience strategy is to ask the question: “resilient to what?” Understandably, trying to keep track of all potential threats can be overwhelming for facility managers and owners, especially as the types of threats we face are evolving.

As many managers and owners are aware—when it comes to preparing their buildings against threats and risks, there is truly a cornucopia to think about. However, by trying to guard against all threats, facility managers and owners run the risk of having an unfocused strategy and depleting their available resources on unnecessary preparations. Not every threat should be given the same priority!

In fact, facing an array of potential threats it is critical that facility managers and owners conduct a thorough risk assessment before formulating any type of plan or preparations. Since strategies for creating resilient buildings is not a one-size-fits-all plan and will be dependent on factors like location, budget, and the age of the building, a risk assessment provides managers and owners with a clearer view of threats that could actually impact them versus the “idea” of a potential threat.

For example, when it comes to fire safety, a building owner in a dense urban core in the northeast should be less concerned with the potential of wildfires and instead focus on fire threats of the man-made variety such as a faulty fuse from an outdated electrical system. To highlight the impact that building age can have on a risk assessment—a newer building that has all the latest technology and is connected to a full IOT ecosystem faces relatively more risk against cybersecurity threats. Whereas an older building without these features may instead need to focus on retrofitting its facilities to adhere to the latest building codes and standards.

Often, cities, counties, or states have done some of the legwork in identifying the potential threats likely to occur in a community through a hazard mitigation plan, continuity of operations plan, or similar type of activity. Facility managers and owners should consult these plans and use these as a starting point for developing facility specific risk assessments.

The International Codes (I-Codes), developed by the International Code Council (ICC), can be used to help identify common regional hazards and strategies to overcome these. Providing a minimum safeguard for people at home, at school, at play, and in the workplace, the I-Codes are the most widely used and highly regarded set of building safety codes in the world and are currently adopted and used in the 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories, and in many other countries. Encompassing all aspects of building safety, the I-Codes include codes on plumbing (IPC), fire and gas safety (IFGC), mechanical (IMC), and more.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) maintains resources to support resilience activities in commercial facilities. Meanwhile, some communities have established Chief Resilience Officers to work with community stakeholders to improve resilience.

Prepare For Natural Hazards And Man-Made Threats

Once it is understood which risks are most likely to affect a building, then the true planning and upgrading can begin. Without fully understanding the potential risks a building faces, it can be near impossible to create a resilient building.

The Alliance for National & Community Resilience (ANCR) has developed a Buildings Benchmark to help communities better prepare their building stock to support community resilience goals. Recommended actions include having the local building industry participate in emergency management exercises, identifying critical facilities and highly vulnerable structures to support targeted incentive and retrofit programs. Facility managers are encouraged to use the ANCR Buildings Benchmark to help highlight the important role of buildings in the resilience of their community and to work with community leaders to identify resources that support mutual performance goals.