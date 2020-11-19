Ecore Athletic Launches Outdoor Spaces Collection

Ecore, a manufacturer of safety, ergonomic, and acoustic performance surfaces, has launched its Outdoor Spaces Collection. This collection of surfaces features everything from fitness flooring to playground surfacing to poured-in-place systems and synthetic turf to walkway solutions. The Outdoor Spaces Collection is ideal for creating permanent or temporary outdoor fitness spaces.

“In the wake of the pandemic, fitness facility owners should be as creative as possible and not afraid to try new things,” said Bo Barber, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Ecore. “As a result, Ecore has created the Outdoor Spaces Collection to provide our customers with new outdoor surfacing options. Depending on the climate, some fitness facilities can move their indoor activities outside, in addition to offering new outdoor classes, activities, and training options.”

The Ecore Athletic Outdoor Spaces Collection features several surfaces, including:

Big E-Tile – PaveSafe: this vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) 24-inch-by-24-inch tile is available in 30mm and 44.5mm thickness. This portable tile allows for the creation of temporary outdoor space for heavy weight drops.

Paver – PaveSafe: comprised of VCR, this 24mm thick brick-style paver is designed for walking paths and terraces.

Paver Tile – PaveSafe: is very similar to the PaveSafe paver but is a 30mm 24-inch-by-24-inch VCR square-edge tile.

PlayGuard: this surface is a two-and-a-half inch, 24-by-24 VCR modular tile with a footed base that is ideal for playgrounds and patios.

Rollout: this surface is a prefabricated, resilient, VCR pad engineered to provide temporary protection for running track surfaces.

Smash Mat: this 9.5mm VCR mat is ideal for fitness applications and is portable or can be fully adhered to a subsurface.

UltraTile: this is a one-inch VCR 24-by-24 modular tile on a molded base that is ideal for outdoor fitness spaces.

dB-Turf Tile: this 2.5-inch, 24-by-24-inch molded tile features a nylon wear layer with a VCR footed base layer and is designed for extreme durability and ultimate sound and shock absorption.

Ultra-Turf Tile: this 1-inch, 24-by-24-inch molded tile features a nylon wear layer with a VCR footed base layer and offers enhanced shock absorption.

Evertop Outdoor Poured-in-Place System: this features a half-inch wet poured, one-layer, troweled-on-site system featuring colored EPDM.

RecSport Turf: this features a turf roll that is adhered to a resilient rubber base mat and installed over asphalt or concrete.

Learn more about the Ecore Athletic Outdoor Spaces collection here.