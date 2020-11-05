Taking Landscaping Indoors At Salesforce Tower Wins Award

Habitat Horticulture, a living wall design/build firm known for its artful, large-scale installations, was awarded the Green Roofs for Healthy Cities (GRHC) Award of Excellence for their 24 living columns on the top two floors of Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, CA. Judges recognized the project as the “Best Interior Wall” for its aesthetics, thoughtful use of green wall technology, and broader community benefits. The award was presented to Founder and Principal of Habitat Horticulture, David Brenner, at the 2020 CitiesAlive Virtual Conference, held last month.

