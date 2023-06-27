Better Climate Challenge Road Show Visits Nashville Manufacturing Plants

Buildings and manufacturing plants account for about two-thirds of U.S. CO2 emissions. Decarbonization is critical in creating a competitive, resilient economy.

Buildings and manufacturing plants account for roughly two-thirds of U.S. CO2 emissions, and decarbonization is the critical next step in creating a competitive and resilient economy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). If all organizations in the commercial, public, and industrial sectors reduced their U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, it would save nearly 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, or more than the annual emissions from every home in the country.

With this in mind, the DOE has launched the first season of the Better Climate Challenge Road Show, a video series highlighting the leadership of public and private organizations in decarbonizing buildings and industrial plants. Available to watch anytime on the Better Buildings Solution Center, the series follows DOE and national lab staff as they road trip across the U.S. to showcase the innovative decarbonization work at Better Climate Challenge partners’ manufacturing plants.

In the three-episode first season, DOE experts visit Nashville, Tennessee to highlight the industrial decarbonization work of Nissan North America, Chemours, and Whirlpool Corporation. As partners in DOE’s Better Climate Challenge, these three manufacturers have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within 10 years and sharing solutions publicly to help others build on their success.

“Traveling through Tennessee highlights the leadership of our partners in the Better Climate Challenge and the American communities their work impacts.” — Alejandro Moreno, Acting Assistant Secretary, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

“We want to show what is possible in decarbonizing American buildings and plants,” said Alejandro Moreno, Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “Traveling through Tennessee highlights the leadership of our partners in the Better Climate Challenge and the American communities their work impacts. They are demonstrating the real actions being taken now to decarbonize and should inspire others to join the Better Climate Challenge and cut their emissions in half.”

Check out the first episode, featuring Nissan North America below: