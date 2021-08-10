Low-e Glass with neutral-reflective soft silver blue aesthetic

Solarban R77 from Vitro Architectural Glass is a low-emissivity (low-e) glass with a neutral-reflective, soft silver-blue aesthetic and building-code-friendly solar performance. It showcases reflectivity that is higher than that of Solarban® 67 glass but lower than that of Solarban® R100 glass. Thanks to its balanced, reflective visual quality, this low-e glass is suitable for realizing façade and curtainwall designs intended to capture the visual character of the sky and ambient environment.

Solarban R77 features a magnetron sputtered vacuum deposition (MSVD) solar control, low-e coating that delivers a solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) of 0.25 in a clear 1″ insulating glass unit (IGU). It also offers visible light transmittance (VLT) of 47% in the same configuration. On the building exterior, Solarban R77 offers a crisp, silver-blue transmitted color. On the building interior, the low-e glass provides clear exterior views and soft, natural, neutral daylighting. Its low interior reflectance means Solarban R77 glass offers crisp, lively views of the outdoors. Exterior reflectance is 25%. Interior reflectance is 16%.

Solarban R77 glass is formulated to meet increasingly stringent mandates for energy and environmental performance required by contemporary energy codes. Its SHGC of 0.25 satisfies fenestration performance requirements for all climate zones in the United States and Canada under ASHRAE 90.1 standards.

Available through the Vitro Certified™ Network, Solarban R77 can be coated on conventional clear glass, Acuity™ low-iron glass, Starphire Ultra-Clear® glass, and Vitro Glass’s entire line of tinted glass. It must always be heat-treated, even for laminated applications commonly suited for annealed glass.

