Ocula Frameless Windscreen by Sightline Commercial Solutions was chosen by magazine readers as this year’s “Best Hardware Product or System” in the annual Glass Magazine Awards.

Each year, Glass Magazine, the official publication of the National Glass Association, recognizes stand-out glass and glazing products and projects in the commercial, retail and fabrication markets. Entries were evaluated based on form, function and impact.

While most standard windscreen systems are capable of handling 10 pounds per square foot wind loads, Ocula frameless windscreen has a qualified wind load of 86 psf. This allows for installation at higher altitudes with extensive coverage for furniture and patrons. Ocula offers wind protection as well as mitigating wind tunneling in courtyards and other open areas.

This product features a post-free, clamp supported design, ideal for pool surroundings, balcony dividers, and elevated overlooks. Its stainless steel clamps are suitable for interior or exterior applications and can be paired with view-optimizing clear glass for a barely-there look, or frosted or fritted glass for enhanced privacy.

The system is offered in three standard heights for guardrail (43”), pool surround (48”) or balcony divider (60”). Custom heights are also available, along with multiple top cap and handrail options.