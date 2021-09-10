LENSEC, Bosch Partnership Provides Unified Security Platform

LENSEC has announced the integration of its Perspective Video Management Software (PVMS)® with Bosch’s Intrusion Control Panels (B and G Series). The new partnership allows security operators to manage intrusion, fire, and access control systems while monitoring video surveillance cameras from behind one pane of glass.

Through the integration, operators can view events issued by the panel, such as gas, fire, and burglar alarms, and send commands to the connected device. Supported commands include the arming and disarming of devices, activating and silencing bells, bypassing points, and more. This integration places alarm monitoring, device control, and event reaction into one intuitive interface, eliminating the need for multiple monitoring points.

Most importantly, all applicable events and actions are available from a unified security platform provided by the Perspective Video Management Software. The ability to bring control of disparate systems into a single, browser-based application delivers critical time saving advantages. By leveraging the capabilities of the Bosch Intrusion Panel and the existing monitoring, reporting, and analytic features provided by PVMS, security operators can manage multiple life-safety programs from one visual interface.

“We are excited about the integration between PVMS and Bosch’s intrusion panels because it will no doubt make things easier for security operators,” said Michael Trask, Director of North American Sales for LENSEC. “What was once managed from three or four different platforms is now available under one system. This integration aligns with both LENSEC’s and Bosch’s goal of providing easy-to-use solutions for our clients.”