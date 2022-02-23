EVR-Green Durable and Sustainable Cart by Toter

Toter, a North American provider of waste and recycling containers, introduces EVR-Green, the first-ever 100% recycled cart body. Manufactured with a variety of recycled materials and entirely without the use of virgin resin, the all-new, two-wheeled cart is the first and only fully recycled cart body and fully recyclable cart on the market — setting a new standard for sustainability in the industry.

The industry’s most sustainable cart is also one of the most durable: EVR-Green is built to last with Toter’s Advanced Rotational Molding™ process, and passes the same rigorous testing as the brand’s traditional EVR carts. The roto-molded design optimizes EVR-Green’s superior impact strength and performance, while also eliminating the built-in stress, weakness and brittleness associated with injection-molded waste receptacles typically found in the marketplace.

In addition to featuring ‘Toter Tough’ durability and industry leading 12 year warranty, the seamless EVR-Green cart offers unmatched customer support and value that the brand is known for — while also providing buyers with a greener environmental footprint than competitor products. Advantages of the EVR-Green include its unique UV stable, stress-free and zero pressure single-piece design, consistent wall thickness, and resistance against corrosion and chemicals. The cart, which will also feature material upcycled from old carts, will initially be available in black and features structural capabilities such as Rugged Rim®, sealed stop bar journals and granite finish.

“Toter’s 100% recycled EVR-Green cart body is a sustainability game-changer for the waste collection industry,” said Nick Daddabbo, Toter’s director of product management. “We have been hard at work to develop a cart that will uphold the quality buyers rely on from our brand while providing a product they can feel good about using.”

The new cart is the latest of several sustainable waste disposal products introduced by the industry-leading garbage can and front-load container manufacturer. Created as part of Project25, Toter’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and products, the EVR-Green demonstrates just one part of the brand’s larger effort to lead the charge and set the standard in toughness and sustainability. EVR-Green is an ideal selection for myriad end-users, including municipalities, residential users, commercial or industrial facilities, and waste haulers.

In addition to the 100% recycled cart body, the EVR-Green’s lids and wheels will also initially contain recycled content, as the Toter team works to also offer these in fully recycled form in the near future.

The EVR-Green cart is now available for purchase. For more information about the EVR-Green 100% recycled cart body and Toter’s Project25 sustainability initiatives, visit www.Toter.com.