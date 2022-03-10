Watch Our "Workplace 2022: Shaping The Future Of Your Facility" Webinar
In this free video webinar, ABM’s building and facility experts share strategies for exceeding occupants’ higher expectations of today’s workplaces.
In this free video webinar — “Workplace 2022: Shaping The Future Of Your Facility” — ABM’s building and facility experts share strategies for exceeding occupants’ higher expectations of today’s workplaces – all while showing how to create safer, more comfortable, more adaptable, and more efficient building environments.Attendees will come away from this free video webinar having learned more about:
- Getting back to your facility strategy
- The state of occupant expectations in 2022 and beyond
- The need for certified cleaning, disinfection, and assurance of safety – including mandates for improved indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental health, and employee productivity
- The creation of more efficient overall systems to reduce cost and carbon footprint
- Integrating technology and automation within your building for total environment synchronization
- Building Something Visionary: Developing your 5-year roadmap for a more adaptable, healthier, safer building