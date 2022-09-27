Honeywell HQ Earns LEED Gold Certification

Honeywell’s corporate headquarters building in Charlotte, NC earned the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Buildings Council (USGBC) for its building envelope and tenant upfit.

The 23-story, 313,000 sq. ft. facility located in Charlotte’s Legacy Union site incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management, and indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies—all of which gave the new building an edge in the LEED assessment. The technology is anchored by the Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software-as-a-service that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to help deliver operational efficiencies and help meet energy performance goals.

USGBC assesses 100-plus elements of building design, construction, furnishing and maintenance and awards points to a project based on energy efficiency, water conservation, and other measures of environmental sustainability. In its report, the USGBC cited the building’s optimization of energy performance, including advanced energy metering and lighting power reduction as well as its indoor environmental quality, including enhanced IAQ strategies, low-emitting construction materials, interior lighting, and effective use of daylight; and its use of innovative technologies. The building also earned high marks for sourcing of raw materials, material ingredients, and construction waste management.

Earning the LEED Gold certification will further help Honeywell realize its commitment, announced in April 2021, to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The company is working to achieve this goal by further investing in energy savings projects, converting to renewable energy sources, completing capital improvement projects at its sites and in its fleet of company vehicles, and using credible carbon credits, if necessary.

“We’re honored to receive the LEED Gold certification from USGBC,” said James O’Reilly, vice president of global corporate real estate, Honeywell. “We’ve been purposeful to create a building that not only provides an occupant-first experience but also is mindful to the impact on our environment. Our Charlotte headquarters allows us to show our customers how our ready now solutions can help solve some of their biggest challenges—meeting sustainability goals and creating a better occupant experience.”