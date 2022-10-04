iOffice, SpaceIQ Release New Technology For Building Operators

The BIM Viewer software is designed to sync building model designs with live facility and asset data to enhance post-handover operations.

iOffice + SpaceIQ announced the release of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Viewer, which will leverage digital twins—digital representations of company assets and facilities—to transform and optimize operational performance.

With the introduction of BIM Viewer, iOffice + SpaceIQ aims to help businesses eliminate operations blind spots by making it easier to connect asset and facilities data—enabling users to explore, locate, interact with, and report on space and asset data that was previously difficult to access.

By reducing the knowledge gaps that occur in the handover from construction to operations, BIM Viewer businesses run their facilities and equipment as intended, ultimately contributing to a lower carbon future.

Last year, iOffice + SpaceIQ announced a strategic investment by Autodesk to enhance the integration between Autodesk’s BIM platform and Archibus, iOffice + SpaceIQ’s integrated workplace management system.

This release marks a step forward for digital transformation initiatives in the fragmented building lifecycle by addressing several challenges companies face when considering the implementation of digital twins, including difficulty with integration, overall system complexity, and the time and cost of building out the digital twin.

The Archibus BIM Viewer uses Autodesk Forge APIs to render BIM models stored in Autodesk Construction Cloud or Autodesk Build, speeding the setup process and reducing the time it takes to train operations teams to use the technology.

BIM Viewer enhances 3D BIM models with asset, operations, and space data, allowing asset and maintenance managers to quickly explore where their assets are, how they connect, which areas need attention, and how they impact the building and the business.

By combining the power of design, operational, and performance data into a single platform, users will be able to improve efficiency and make more strategic decisions about portfolios.

