AGF Unveils Updated 3011A INSPECTORSTEST Valve

The new design from AGF integrates sight glass and relief valve drain into a single fitting, combining the best of 3011A and 3011ASG.

AGF Manufacturing updated the 3011A InspectorsTest Valve, a product that sets a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the fire protection industry. The design features an integrated sight glass and relief valve drain access port to combine of the best features from the 3011A and 3011ASG valves, plus the new 7000L Pressure Relief Valve.

By integrating the sight glass and drain port into a single fitting, AGF Manufacturing has eliminated extra pipe fittings and the need for a separate sight glass, providing a more streamlined and efficient solution for testing and maintenance of fire protection systems.

Furthermore, the 3011A InspectorsTest Valve will now include the new 7000L Pressure Relief Valve. The 7000L offers a lockout feature for hydrostatic testing and is available in 175, 200, 225 and 300 psi.

This combination provides facility executives with a comprehensive and integrated solution for fire protection systems, ensuring optimal maintenance and testing.