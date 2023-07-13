Capital Planning: Balancing Rising Costs With Net Zero Goals
Facility managers are getting squeezed between the rising cost of capital projects and mandates for long-term net zero plans.
With the increasing number of variables at play in a modern capital plan, facility managers need assistance from technology to “co-pilot” their decision making.
View this free video webinar and you’ll learn:
- How to make equipment life predictions using AI and real-time monitoring
- How to build capital plans with carbon impacts and net zero goals in mind
- How to integrate work order and preventative maintenance into capital plans