Armstrong World Industries introduced the WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed product, as well as 10 new veneer finishes.

In addition to WoodWorks Linear Veneered Open (formerly WoodWorks Linear Veneered Planks), and WoodWorks Linear Veneered Panels, Armstrong World Industries introduced WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed, providing standard linear design with three edge profile options for a variety of visuals. Standard veneer selection for WoodWorks Linear Veneered Open and WoodWorks Linear Veneered Panels has been upgraded to add 10 new options to four of the most popular veneers.

For the new WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed, planks come in standard 4″ and 6″ plank lengths, plus three edge profile options: notched, beveled, and square (non-reveal). In addition, 14 standard real-wood veneer finishes feature various species and cuts to provide a variety of wood visuals. For added installation benefits, WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed planks install on a heavy-duty Prelude XL grid with mounting clips. WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed planks also carry ASTM E84 Class A Fire Performance.

The linear aesthetics and natural warmth of wood achieved from WoodWorks linear veneered products can help create biophilic designs that enhance Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) and can contribute to building certification standards such as the WELL v2 “Nature and Place” feature.

All three product lines come in four veneers: Light Cherry, Maple, Redux Wood, and Walnut. In addition, all three are available in 10 new veneer finishes with carefully curated species and veneer cuts: Plain Slice Cherry, Plain Slice Walnut, Plain Slice White Ash, Plain Slice White Maple, Plain Slice White Oak, Quartered Mahogany, Quartered Sapele, Quartered Walnut, Rift White Oak, and Vertical Grain Fir.

WoodWorks Linear Veneered Open planks, WoodWorks Linear Veneered Panels, and WoodWorks Linear Veneered Closed planks all contain 100 percent USDA biobased content and select veneers are part of the Armstrong Fast134 program, affording an order-to-ship time of four weeks or less.