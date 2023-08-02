Axis Communications Adds New Ohio Experience Center

Axis Communications opened its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Cincinnati, OH, its 16th experience center in the Americas and the second AEC location in its Mid-Atlantic Business Area. The new location will provide local customers, partners, and business leaders with on-the-ground resources and support to test advanced security technologies in a simulated environment.

The 6,924-sq.-ft. Cincinnati AEC is located on the 11th floor of the Scripps Center in the heart of Cincinnati’s riverfront business district. The facility features panoramic views of downtown and overlooks the Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium—home to the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. Notable design elements of the space include a scoreboard video wall, state-of-the-art Security Operations Center, a one-of-a-kind 2N/Axis intercom wall, and dedicated training room. The space will also allow customers and partners to demo the latest solutions, including new use cases for analytics, multi-sensors, audio, and Axis’ newest video surveillance advancements.

Axis’ expanded presence in the region will allow them to provide greater support to an array of local clients across industries, including retail, sports, entertainment, and government.

Axis and local dignitaries and partners will celebrate the grand opening with a three-day event and a formal ribbon cutting on August 3. Guests will be able to participate in a partner showcase with Axis ecosystem partners Genetec, Milestone, BriefCam, YourSix, and Wasabi, and will have the opportunity to explore the Mid-Atlantic Axis Experience Vehicle (AEV), a mobile technology center, which will be parked across the street at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

“We’re thrilled to be growing our presence in the Cincinnati area,” said Paul Winsker, Business Area Director, Mid-Atlantic at Axis Communications. “With security technology advancing at a rapid rate, our expanded presence in the Queen City gives us the opportunity to meet more end users and provide them with the opportunity to test the latest Axis innovations.”