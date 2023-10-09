The Material ConneXion (MCX) “Seal of Material Excellence” has been awarded to five Coval Technologies products.

Early this year, a researcher at MCX reached out to Coval to request the submission of its latest product, Ultimate Top Coat (UTC), to the materials sample library. Coval responded by presenting not only Coval UTC, but also Coval Concrete, Coval Metal, Coval Vinyl, and Coval Polished Concrete Sealer for review. For each product submission, Coval was required to complete a descriptive application of the coating and submit a dozen samples of the coating on the specific substrate indicated by the product.

After approval, the samples were photographed and the information was uploaded. They are currently featured on the MCX site as well as in 12 MCX in-person libraries around the world, including New York City, Milan, Copenhagen, Tokyo, and Bangkok.

Material ConneXion, a materials library and consultancy, helps individuals and companies source materials that enhance the performance, aesthetic, and sustainability of projects. The online subscription service features thousands of products in “The Stacks,” including industries such as Interiors and Exteriors–where Coval coatings and sealers are listed–Furniture, Fashion, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. MCX also conducts regular Material Seminars to address new innovations and topics in the world of material science and product design.

Coval Technologies stated that they were honored to be included in the database and awarded Material ConneXion’s “Seal of Material Excellence.”