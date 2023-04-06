Danfoss Introduces CO2 MiniPack Controller

Danfoss announced a new refrigeration system, CO2 MiniPack Controller. Small-format food retail stores can have the ability to implement CO2 refrigeration systems without excess first-cost investments. Danfoss’ CO2 MiniPack Controller provides a complete pack solution that makes CO2 approachable for small-format food retailers who would like to harness its benefits, even those with little CO2 experience. With the functionality of a dedicated CO₂ controller, minimal complexity, and unique ease-of-use at competitive pricing, the MiniPack Controller is a flexible and accessible tool for even the most budget-conscious food retail operation.

CO₂ refrigeration systems play a key role in the fight to reduce global warming and mitigate our global climate crisis by reducing the number refrigeration systems that use HFC refrigerants. CO₂ provides a low-GWP refrigeration option, but currently, CO₂ systems are traditionally more costly and complex to design and operate than traditional HFC systems, slowing widespread adoption of this innovative technology. To date, only very large supermarkets have had the scale and budget to successfully implement CO₂ refrigeration systems.

The MiniPack Controller addresses this barrier to entry for small-format food retail stores by leveraging large-store pack controller technologies for small-format supermarkets and discount stores. The Danfoss CO₂ MiniPack Controller uses parameter settings and a wizard-based set-up system to provide full CO₂ booster refrigeration system control that utilizes up to five compressors.

Within CO₂ systems, the CO₂ MiniPack Controller regulates the capacity of compressors and gas coolers to produce energy savings; enables optimal fan control for maximized gas cooler performance; and communicates between smart compressors, VFDs, and supervisory store controllers via Modbus and CANBUS—all within compact hardware featuring a simple interface for seamless functionality. The CO₂ MiniPack Controller was designed to work with compatible Danfoss and—competitor—components for complete application control of CO₂ systems at reduced operational costs.

