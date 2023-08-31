ERCO Lüdenscheid Unveils Quinta Recessed Spotlights

ERCO Lüdenscheid debuted Quinta recessed spotlights, the newest product in its line. The lights use ceiling-integrated general lighting with supplementary components such as accent lighting and wall washing.

The Quinta recessed spotlights feature a clear low brightness lens as its light emission surface, has an optical cut-off of up to 40°, and its heat sink is made of 100% recycled aluminum. The light distributions of the lens optics create accentuation and three-dimensional shadows with no spill light. The distributions include rotationally symmetric characteristics from a 6° narrow spot to an 80° extra wide flood as well as oval flood (approx. 20° x 60°), oval wide flood (approx. 60° x 80°) and wall wash.

Quinta‘s low brightness optics are mounted in the recessed housing to rotate through 360° and tilt through 30° for precise alignment of the light beam. With four sizes from diameter 4 7/16“ (113mm), Quinta offers wattages from 2W / 272lm to 30,3W / 4035lm and is thus suitable for room heights from 10ft (3m) to 26ft (8m).

The Quinta recessed spotlights use the standard mounting rings of ERCO‘s downlight ranges and have interchangeable low brightness lenses. In addition to the standard mounting ring, flush installation solutions are also possible.The product can be combined and exchanged without tools with others in the ERCO system structure, allowing for multiple lighting concepts to be executed together or for Quinta to replace them.

Quinta is available in the standard colors black and white, and also in 10,000 further colors via the ERCO service to match the luminaires to their surroundings. The separate control gear is wirelessly controllable via Casambi Bluetooth and is available dimmable via 0-10V. Using suitable accessories, the lighting effect in the application can be additionally modified.