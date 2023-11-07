Throughout 2023, USGBC will select one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of November, you can take advantage of the following free course that provides an overview of green finance.
Green Finance For Green Building
Advance green building through sustainable finance.
- 0.5 Continuing Education (CE) credit
- Basic Level
- Created by USGBC and Triple Green Building Group, LLC
- Format: Presentation
- Counts toward the Green Business Badge
Course description
If you work in the green building industry, you are likely already familiar with incentives, rebates and tax credits available from the government. There are incentives for implementing sustainable strategies available at the city, state and national levels. Now, the financing industry is also providing financial incentives to build green. This overview course will define green financing and its benefits and show how they support green building projects and LEED.
Objectives
- Describe green financing
- Identify the benefits of green financing instruments
- Define green financing terms as they apply green building projects
- Recognize the connection between LEED and green finance