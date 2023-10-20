Groundskeeping Product Focus

ROOT Paver

By TrueGrid

TRUEGRID’s ROOT Permeable Pavers stabilize grass without the need for ground excavation. ROOT protects living grass roots from compaction and eliminates the formation of muddy and rutted sections, which are common issues of unsupported grass.

ROOT’s design consists of flexible joints, strong cell walls, robust connectors, and its X-Anchor technology distributes weight and spreads the point load to the existing soil below. The product is constructed entirely from 100% post-consumer recycled high-density polyethylene. Its resulting breathable design maintains the hydrology of a site, prevents pollutants from infiltrating the groundwater supply, and prevents the suffocation of tree roots underneath by facilitating the exchange of CO2 and oxygen. It also mitigates the ‘urban heat island effect’ commonly linked with concrete and asphalt paving and does not alter pre-installation stormwater runoff levels. Over time, ROOT naturally becomes completely covered with grass, seamlessly blending into the surroundings like a normal turfgrass area.