Hytera Launches HALO Bridge

The HALO Bridge system provides a gateway for Push-to-Talk over radios (PoC) and DMR and analog radio systems.

Hytera US Inc announced the launch of Hytera HALO Bridge. This new system provides a simple, reliable, and cost-effective Radio over IP (RoIP) gateway between Hytera Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios and a variety of DMR and analog radio systems.

HALO Bridge is ideal for businesses that need to add nationwide PoC communications to existing Analog or DMR standard compliant two-way radio systems. With the ability to connect Hytera PoC radios with analog radios, Tier II DMR radio systems, DMR Tier III trunked systems, or Hytera XPT systems for group radio calls, HALO Bridge enables the expansion of a hybrid communication system while protecting previous radio system investments.

HALO is a compact hardware configuration that can be installed in a data closet or radio equipment rack with a minimal footprint. It comes equipped with a PoC and DMR mobile radio, as well as a chassis, power supply, and cable. The device uses this unique hardware kit to connect and transmit communication between the MNC360 PoC mobile radio and the HM782 DMR mobile radio through a special bridge cable and radio firmware.

The MNC360 provides connectivity to Hytera PoC radios via LTE cellular or Wi-Fi internet access, and the HM782 provides connectivity to Hytera DMR Radios and repeaters via narrowband UHF and VHF frequencies. HALO Bridge provides a single-channel interconnect at a much lower price than other systems that require additional hardware or servers. Multiple HALO Bridge systems can be deployed for additional channels.

HALO Bridge enables a variety of flexible system interconnect configurations. It can connect narrowband systems to broadband systems as described or it can also provide connectivity between two remote DMR radio systems over a PoC Broadband connection.

