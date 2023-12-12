Technology, communications, preparedness and training can help retailers create safer stores for staff and shoppers, according to new report.

It’s peak holiday shopping season, and according to a new report from Motorola Solutions many retail workers and managers perceive safety incidents at their stores are on the rise.

“Retail workers are looking for more technology that can help them be better aware of safety threats, spot illicit activity and communicate quickly and seamlessly with other employees and first responders should an incident arise.” — Sharon Hong, VP, Ecosystem Solutions at Motorola Solutions

When surveyed for the inaugural Retail Worker Safety Report, U.S. respondents reported that petty theft (54%), grab-and-run incidents (35%), and hostile customer interactions (31%) have increased in their stores over the past year. As a result, nearly two out of three are at least somewhat concerned for their personal safety at work heading into the holiday shopping season.

“The holiday bustle can be a stressful time for retailers. Sales associates and managers shouldn’t have to be concerned about their safety on top of everything else,” said Sharon Hong, vice president, Ecosystem Solutions at Motorola Solutions. “Our report found that retail workers are looking for more technology that can help them be better aware of safety threats, spot illicit activity and communicate quickly and seamlessly with other employees and first responders should an incident arise.”

Key findings from the report include:

Low-tech communication channels are still heavily relied upon during store emergencies: Retail workers and managers said they access landline telephones (58%) and PA systems (45%) to report store safety concerns, while nearly one-third (28%) would rely on yelling to inform coworkers of an incident. These methods do not often enable a quick connection with public safety officials should store employees need immediate help.

Retail workers and managers said they access landline telephones (58%) and PA systems (45%) to report store safety concerns, while nearly one-third (28%) would rely on yelling to inform coworkers of an incident. These methods do not often enable a quick connection with public safety officials should store employees need immediate help. Technology can play a meaningful role in increasing retail workers’ feelings of safety: Respondents said their stores currently feature video security systems (76%), alarm systems (64%) and merchandise sensors (44%), but that additional technologies would make them feel safer such as artificial intelligence (AI) to detect guns (42%), access control systems to lock doors when threats are detected (36%), wearable/mounted panic buttons to alert for help (30%) and license plate readers to identify vehicles associated with criminal activity (30%).

Some retailers are updating their safety and security protocols to support preparedness: Respondents reported progress in terms of preparedness and awareness. About one-third (36%) said their employer has introduced a new worker safety measure in the past 12 months, with top changes including increased emergency response training (49%), more timely communication about in-store incidents (41%) and additional security personnel (33%).

Respondents reported progress in terms of preparedness and awareness. About one-third (36%) said their employer has introduced a new worker safety measure in the past 12 months, with top changes including increased emergency response training (49%), more timely communication about in-store incidents (41%) and additional security personnel (33%). Retail workers who feel safer stay longer: One in four (26%) respondents said they have considered leaving retail due to safety concerns. Retailers who invest in store safety and security measures are more likely to build employee morale and retention.

“The retail industry employs tens of millions of Americans and contributes trillions to the U.S. economy each year,” said Hong. “Technology, communication channels and preparedness training can help to create safer store environments for employees and shoppers alike.”

You can download the full findings of the 2023 Retail Worker Safety Survey here.